England star Morgan Rogers has kicked off his war with Arsenal's fans early, after officially joining Chelsea from Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea confirmed on their official website that the 23-year-old has signed a contract keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2033. He will join Xabi Alonso's squad ahead of the new season.

Several English media outlets put the fee at 117 million pounds sterling (138 million euros), making it the second most expensive deal in Premier League history, behind only Alexander Isak's 125 million pound move from Newcastle to Liverpool last summer.

Arsenal ranked among the keenest suitors for Rogers and pushed hard to sign him during the current summer window, before Chelsea stepped in and sealed the deal.

Speaking for the first time after joining the Blues via Chelsea's official website, Rogers said: "I'm really excited. For me, Chelsea is the biggest club in London, I've always admired it since I was a child."

Arsenal and Chelsea supporters have long traded blows over which is the bigger club in the capital, and some reckon that line from Rogers could rile plenty of the Gunners' faithful.

"I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we have, and the direction the club is heading in," Rogers added. "That's why I'm here, and I can't wait to get to work."

Rogers was part of the England squad that claimed third place at the 2026 World Cup, which ended last Sunday with Spain crowned champions.