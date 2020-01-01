After injury-free season, focus now on Kenya vs Comoros Afcon qualifier - Origi

The experienced goalkeeper is among five custodians called up for the November double-header against the Islanders

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has confirmed his focus is now on the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers after completing the season with HIFK Fotboll in Finland.

Origi was among five goalkeepers who were provisionally summoned by Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee for the encounter against Comoros and is set to jet into the country for the upcoming double-header.

The other goalkeepers are Timothy Otieno of , ’ Brian Bwire, Ian Otieno of Zesco United - who is expected to be the first choice goalkeeper - and ’s Robert Mboya.

“Another season with lots of good memories as a goalkeeper concludes. Extremely grateful for completing it injury-free, full of motivation and energy to keep on going and create even more good memories,” Origi wrote on his Facebook page.

“Full focus now turns to Mama-land [Motherland]”

Origi had been recalled by Francis Kimanzi to the team’s fold after a five-year absence for the October 10 friendly encounter against Zambia that was played at Nyayo Stadium.

With Origi confirming his availability, Mulee is sweating over Michael Olunga, whose Kashiwa Reysol teammates and coach Baptista Nelsinho contracted coronavirus.

The infection at Olunga’s camp saw a J1 League encounter against Vegalta Sendai postponed as well as the J-League Cup match against Tokyo FC.

Olunga – with 23 goals in his maiden season in ’s tier – was expected to play a critical role in the qualifiers but the positive tests within his camp have made his availability uncertain.

's provisional squad;

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Mike Kibwage ( , Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi ( , Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino ( , Kenya)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, ), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu ( , ), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC , Kenya), Hassan Abdallah ( , Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega , Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves: Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United.