Afriyie explains why Mashemeji Derby win is important

The Ghanaian striker believes K'Ogalo can go all the way to claim this season's league title once again

striker Francis Afriyie believes the win against AFC is timely and will boost the team's confidence.

A brace from Ivorian Gnamien Yikpe and a goal apiece from Clifton Miheso and Juma Lawrence were enough to help K'Ogalo claim a 4-1 win against Ingwe, who scored their consolation through Tresor Ndikumana.

Following the result, the Ghanaian insists the 18-time league champions are going all the way to winning the league again this season.

"A win against Leopards is very important to us, it is a motivation for us ahead of forthcoming league assignments," Afriyie told Goal.

"We did not start the game well, but I was confident we will win the game. I told the coach not to worry because we were to score in the second half and I am happy it happened.

"We are going to win [the league] again this season; they have been winning without me and now I want to be part of it,".

The 24-year old attacker acknowledged it will be a tough season but they are taking it one game at a time.

"The season is going to be tough, we have other teams who are aiming at winning the league as well but we will give our best. We are taking one game at a time and grind results to stand a better chance of winning the league," Afriyie concluded.

Gor Mahia are currently top of the table with 18 points from seven games.