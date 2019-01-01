Africans endure mixed fortunes as Kristianstad edge Pitea to Swedish Women's Cup final

The outcome of Saturday's semi-final matches left a host of African stars with some disappointments and another a great feeling of joy

Faith Ikidi and Rita Chikwelu endured mixed fortunes as Pitea suffered a 2-1 loss to Kristianstad in Saturday's Swedish Women's Cup semi-final encounter.

After a historic Damallsvenkan title success last season, Ikidi had dreams of helping Pitea to a first-ever Cup final but her compatriot Chikwelu and her Kristianstad side crashed their hopes at LF Arena.

Goals in each half from Anna Welin and Alice Nilsson for Elissabet Gunnarsdottir's ladies rendered Madelen Janogy's effort for the reigning Swedish queens a mere consolation.

The victory sealed Kristianstad passage to the Cup final for the second time in their history, while the defeat left Pitea still without a final appearance.

On the same day, 's Ogonna Chukwudi and 's Portia Boakye were left with some feelings of disappointment after Djurgarden were bounced out at Goteborg.

Natalia Kuikka's second-half strike for Marcus Lantz's side cancelled out Olivia Schough's first-half opener for Djurgarden before Julia Zigiotti-Olme's extra-time finish sealed the hosts' progression.

This means Nigeria's Chikwelu is the only surviving African in this year's Swedish Women's Cup as Kristianstad face Goteborg for glory on May.