African Football HQ: Ghana’s Kwame Poku scandal

The Black Stars handed a call-up to a young prospect…and it’s all got messy

One of the items on the African Football HQ agenda this week was Ghana’s decision to call-up Colchester United midfielder Kwame Poku.

The youngster—currently plying his trade in the English fourth division—has become a lightning rod among Ghana fans and media in the aftermath of his call-up.

As discussed by Malek Shafei and Ed Dove this week, it’s been an absolute mess.

The 19-year-old’s call-up was maligned in the Ghanaian media, with pressmen questioning why the Black Stars were inviting a player plying his trade in League One.

Amidst the backlash, Poku appeared to have been axed from the squad, instead being relegated to the Black Stars B team for a friendly away against Uzbekistan.

It’s hard to know which is the strangest element of this decision…

Why was a foreign-based player representing the home-based Stars?

Why are Ghana’s B team playing a friendly in Uzbekistan amidst these testing Covid-19 conditions?

Either way the decision was baffling…and then the Ghana Football Association made a u-turn, and restored Poku to the seniors ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome e Principe.

Poku may yet make his debut…amidst some testing conditions and broad animosity…but this whole episode has been a fiasco for Ghanaian football.

It has raised questions about the autonomy and the strength of head coach CK Akonnor.

Was he behind the invitation in the first place? Was he in control of the decision to then drop Poku to the B team?

And what of the reaction?

Do Ghanaian media men really believe that the English fourth tier is so inferior to other ‘premier’ leagues around the world that there can be no talent found in League Two?

It smacks of arrogance and hubris on the part of the Black Stars fans, many of whom cheered the performances of Kwesi Appiah—then playing for fourth-tier Cambridge United—during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations as Ghana reached the final.

The example of Uganda’s Bevis Mugabi, who excelled for the Cranes at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite having just been relegated from League Two with Yeovil Town, demonstrates the quality that can be found in the English lower leagues.

Should Mugabi, who came through the Southampton academy, have been overlooked just because he features in League Two?

He moved to Scottish Premiership team Motherwell in the aftermath of the tournament; was he not international quality before the Afcon, but he was international quality after the Afcon?

Ghana fans need to ask themselves some big questions…