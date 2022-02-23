African fans call out Grealish after poor start to life at Manchester City after £100 million move
Football fans in Africa have been taking to social media to criticize Manchester City’s £100 million player Jack Grealish after his poor start to his first season with Pep Guardiola's side.
The 26-year-old, who joined the reigning Premier League champions from Aston Villa for a record fee, has made 25 appearances for City across all competitions, but as an attacking option in a free-scoring City side, has only scored three goals and three assists.
This has not gone down well with fans who think that the English player is failing to live up to his price tag.
Editors' Picks
- Does Mahrez really belong in Mane, Salah shadow?
- How did £45m West Ham flop Haller become a Champions League record-breaker?
- Trending: ‘Arsenal should sign Napoli’s Osimhen’ – Fans in awe of Nigeria star
- Bench or start Suarez? Simeone's striking dilemma ahead of Atletico's meeting with Man Utd in Madrid
Some fans think that his poor goal return and overall performances are not talked about enough, especially in comparison to the likes of Romelu Lukaku. They’ve therefore taken it upon themselves to ‘let the world know’ just how poor Grealish has been for City.
While Grealish will want to argue about the time it takes to settle into a squad of City's calibre, fans are having none of it, pointing to other players who are proving their doubters wrong.
No doubt, Pep Guardiola will still be hopeful of getting the best out of his £100 million player and can point to a lengthy settling-in period for City stars like Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and others.
What are your views? Let us know in the comments if you think Grealish will come good, or end up on the City scrapheap…