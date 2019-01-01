African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Wilfried Zaha demands Crystal Palace exit

Zaha demands exit

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has told the club that he wants to leave this summer in search for Uefa football.

Daily Mail claims that Zaha met with club chairman Steve Parish after the end of their final league game on Sunday and informed him of his ambition to win trophies and play in the elite European competition next season.

But the Ivorian forward is worried about the club's asking price of £80 million.

target Dakonam to solve defensive crisis

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is interested in signing centre-back Djene Dakonam to solve his team’s defensive problems, France Football reports.

The Togo international caught Unai Emery's attention having established himself as one of the highly-ranked defenders in LaLiga this season.

Dakonam is reported to have a buy-out clause of €35 million and his current contract with the Madrid outfit runs through until June 2023.

Several top-flight clubs line up for Bolasie

DR Congo’s Yannick Bolasie is bound to leave this summer and Premier League clubs including and , Turkish Super Lig outfits and are battling for his services.

Goal understands that are demanding £7 million for the release of the 29-year-old who is spending the second part of the 2018-19 season in the Belgian First Division A with .

The presence of Richarlison, Bernard, Theo Walcott and Ademola Lookman hindered Bolasie's chances at Goodison Park and he is also in talks with French side .

Mikel considering Premier League return

John Obi Mikel is considering a return to the Premier League when his contract at expires, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old received multiple offers from clubs in the English top-flight and could make a decision before joining the Super Eagles' camp for next month's .

Following his arrival at Middlesbrough in January, Mikel was an important player in Tony Pulis’ team with a goal in 18 league outings but his contributions were not enough to get a playoff spot for Boro.

target Abraham

RB Leipzig are waiting on the outcome of the Championship playoff final before tabling a £25 million offer for loanee Tammy Abraham, according to The Sun.

Abraham is currently on a season-long loan at and the club is ready to push for a permanent deal if he helps them secure the final Premier League promotion ticket.

The Anglo-Nigerian tops Leipzig’s transfer targets after scoring 26 goals in the Championship this term.