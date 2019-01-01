African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Aurier wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur
Aurier wants Tottenham exit amid PSG interest
Serge Aurier wants to quit Tottenham Hotspur before the September 2 deadline as interest from PSG and AC Milan grows, the Daily Mail has reported.
The Ivory Coast international has struggled to find regular playing time in Mauricio Pochettino's team since his arrival from PSG in 2017.
After managing just eight Premier League outings in the last campaign, Aurier is keen on a fresh start in the 2019-20 season.
Fiorentina target Balde swoop
Fiorentina are eyeing a move for former Inter Milan and Lazio forward Keita Balde, according to La Repubblica via Calciomercato.
Balde joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan from Monaco last season but opted not to make his stay permanent at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
Fiorentina are considering a loan deal for the 24-year-old who scored five goals in 28 appearances for Inter Milan last season.
Lecce withdraw from Babacar chase
Newly-promoted Serie A club Lecce have withdrawn their interest to sign out-of-favour Sassuolo forward Khouma Babacar, as reported in Football Italia.
The update comes as a blow for Lecce who were initially in talks with Sassuolo to complete the deal involving the 26-year-old.
Their withdrawal leaves SPAL in pole position to sign the Senegal international who scored seven goals and laid on two assists in the Serie A last season.
Napoli offered Marega
Porto forward Moussa Marega has been offered to Napoli as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements, according to Calciomercato.
Marega joined Porto in 2016 and he has two years left on his contract with the Portuguese giants.
Last season, the Mali international scored 21 goals in 47 matches across all competitions for Porto.