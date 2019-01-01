African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Premier League clubs line up for Tammy Abraham

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Napoli target €20m Kouame

Napoli are planning a €20milion swoop for Genoa striker Christian Kouame, according to Mediaset via Napoli magazine.

The Partenopei are targeting the Ivorian forward as a cheaper alternative to teammate Krzysztof Piatek who is valued at €30million.

Kouame has contributed three goals and four assists in the Serie A this season while Piatek hit the headlines with 13 league goals.

Premier League clubs line up for Abraham

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace and Burnley are interested in signing Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham this month.

Daily Mail reports that the Blues might end the 21-year-old's loan spell at Aston Villa after returning 14 goals in 19 appearances in the Championship.

Villarreal, Girona want Baba Rahman

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman is set to end his temporary stay at Schalke 04 after Villarreal and Girona contacted the Premier League side his signing.

Goal understands that the La Liga clubs are interested in signing the Ghanaian defender on loan after an injury-hit loan spell at the Bundesliga club.

Rahman has played just four games for Schalke 04 this campaign, including two games in the German top-flight.

Read more here

West Brom keen on Wanyama

West Bromwich Albion have contacted Tottenham Hotspur about the availability of Victor Wanyama in this January transfer window, Daily Mail claims.

Spurs are reportedly ready to listen to offers for the Harambee Stars captain who has started just one Premier League match this season due to a recurring knee problem.

Despite the club's readiness to offload him, the combative midfielder is not interested in playing in the Championship but rather, fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Article continues below

Diabate set for Leicester exit

Fousseni Diabate is set to leave Leicester City on loan this month after struggling to earn a regular spot in Claude Puel's squad, according to Le Sport via Leicester Mercury.

The Mali international arrived at the King Power Stadium from Ajaccio in January 2018 but has been limited to just one Premier League outing this season.

French Ligue 1 outfit Caen and Turkish giants Fenerbahce are said to be interested in the 23-year-old.