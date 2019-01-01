African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Napoli offer €60 million plus Ounas for Pepe
Napoli have boosted their interest in Nicolas Pepe by tabling an offer of €60 million and Algeria star Adam Ounas to Ligue 1 side Lille, according to Corriere dello Sport .
After failing to land James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, the Partenopei shifted their focus on the Ivorian forward who set the French top-flight alight with 22 goals and 11 assists last term.
In an effort to strengthen their bid, the Naples outfit added Ounas who has been impressive at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as part of their proposal.
Uncertainty grows over Ntep's future at Wolfsburg
Paul-Georges Ntep's future at Wolfsburg is in doubt after he was demoted to train with the U23 team on Thursday.
The Cameroon midfielder moved to Germany from Rennes in 2017 but spent the second half of last season on loan at Saint-Etienne after struggling for playing time.
The decision casts doubt over his future at the club, so now Toulouse and Nice are reportedly interested in bringing him back to the French top-flight.
The decision casts doubt over his future at the club, so now Toulouse and Nice are reportedly interested in bringing him back to the French top-flight.
Wague completes Nantes switch
French Ligue 1 club Nantes have announced the signing of Mali international Molla Wague from Udinese on a three-year contract.
🖊✅— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 17, 2019
Le FC Nantes et l'@Udinese_1896 ont trouvé un accord pour le transfert de Molla Wague (défenseur, 28 ans), le liant au Club pour les 3⃣ saisons à venir 🤝
Bienvenue, @mollawague !https://t.co/LbsMGEcTA6
The 28-year-old defender was present at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Mali where he played every minute of their games.
N'jie nearing Marseille exit
Cameroon's Clinton N'jie is among the players Marseille are planning to offload from this summer.
N'jie has a year left on his contract and Foot Mercato has reported he is in talks with Russian outfit Dynamo Moscow for a potential transfer.
It further stated the ex-Lyon forward could be tempted with a switch to an undisclosed Chinese Super League club who are proposing a better offer than the Moscow outfit.
Sivasspor sign Cofie
Sivasspor have announced the signing of Ghana international Isaac Cofie from Spanish second-tier club Sporting Gijon.
The Accra-born midfielder signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year at the Turkish Super Lig outfit.
