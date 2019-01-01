African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Milan plan summer move for Medhi Benatia

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Crystal Palace hopeful of Abraham deal

Crystal Palace are hopeful of signing with similar bid as they look to get over their struggles in front of goal according to the Mirror.

With a move to the Wolverhampton Wanderers nearing completion, Abraham decided to remain at Aston Villa.

The Chelsea loanee snubbed several lucrative bonuses on offer at the Molineux and has decided to continue helping Dean Smith's side in their push for promotion to the top-flight.

Milan plan summer move for Benatia

AC Milan are preparing a summer bid to sign Juventus defender Medhi Benatia at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Calciomercato disclosed that the Rossoneri have started ground work to take the centre-back on a permanent deal after the Serie A leaders rejected an offer from Arsenal this month.

Both clubs have had deals together in recent years and they should be able to work out terms for Benatia who will be 32 later in April.

Everton target Brahimi

Everton are monitoringPorto midfielder Yacine Brahimi.

The Mirror claim that the Toffees had scouts in Portugal to see the Algeria international in action in his team's 3-1 win over Nacional - an encounter where he scored a brace.

Brahimi will be a free agent in the summer when his contract with the Portuguese champions expires at the end of the season and could be a bargain purchase for the Goodison Park outfit.

Man Utd to wait for Koulibaly

Manchester United have accepted to wait until the summer to sign Napoli centre-back ​Kalidou Koulibaly, according to ESPN.

The Senegal international has been a priority signing for the Red Devils this month but his Serie A club are not ready to part ways with him until the end of the present campaign.

Southampton keen on Lookman

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen on reuniting with Everton forward Ademola Lookman this month, per HITC.

Hasenhuttl and the Anglo-Nigerian worked together at RB Leipzig during the latter's temporary spell that saw him produce several fine displays with five goals in seven league starts.

Lookman has been restricted to just one Premier League start this season but Marco Silva disclosed that he'll help the 21-year-old's develop at the club.

Fulham lure Moses to training ground

Fulham have stepped up their interest in Nigeria international Victor Moses by showing him around their training ground in west London, Love Sport reports.

Moses has been deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea this season and he is in search of a new club for regular playing time.

In an attempt to boost his side's survival from relegation, Claudio Rainieri is ready to add the 28-year-old alongside his teammates Gary Cahill and Danny Drinkwater to his squad.

Crystal Palace eye Niasse

Crystal Palace have turned to out-of-favour Everton striker Oumar Niasse after missing out on a deal for Dominic Solanke, Evening Standard.

The Eagles have limited reinforce this month and are looking to bring the Senegalese forward to Selhurst Park on loan.

Niasse has turned to a forgotten man at the Goodison Park managing 176 minutes of action in seven appearances across all competitions this season.

Newcastle join race for Marseille's N'Jie

Newcastle United have joined several Premier League clubs in showing interest to sign Marseille forward Clinton N'Jie in the January transfer window, according to Daily Mail .

The Cameroonian attacker is reportedly available for a temporary deal and Newcastle have enquired about his services.

Burnley, Cardiff City and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in the 25-year-old who struggled to make an impact during his stint in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Bolton to swoop for Souare

Bolton Wanderers are planning January swoop for Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare, Football League World claims.

The Trotters have approached the 28-year-old defender and are looking to secure his services on loan until the end of the season.

A move to the Championship could boost the Souare's chances of regular football after making just four appearances for Roy Hodgson’s side in the first half of the season.