African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United to challenge PSG for Idrissa Gueye

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Man Utd to challenge PSG for Gueye

are ready to beat PSG to the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to the Daily Mail.

Following Ander Herrera’s exit, the Red Devils have identified the international who ended the 2018-19 season as the second-best tackler in the Premier League as a replacement to fill the void in their midfield.

In their attempt to sign the 29-year-old, Manchester United need to see off competition from PSG who had two of their bids rejected in January.

Gueye has been a consistent performer for the Toffees since his arrival from in 2016 and have placed a fee of around £40million on the player who has three years left on his contract.

told Eric Bailly’s price

Manchester United have told Arsenal to meet the £30 million asking price to sign Ivorian centre-back Eric Bailly in the summer, according to The Mirror.

The Old Trafford outfit is keen on recouping the £30m spent on bringing the Cote d'Ivoire international from in 2016.

Unai Emery has been an admirer of Bailly who is currently treating a ligament injury that has ruled him out of the 2019 .

The 25-year-old seems surplus to requirements in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad after he was limited to just 18 appearances across all competitions this term.

Newly-promoted Premier League club targets Mikel

are interested in signing midfielder John Obi Mikel ahead of their return to the English Premier League, according to Football League World.

Mikel joined Boro on a short-term deal in January and he could leave the club as a free agent in the summer after making 18 league appearances with a goal to his credit.

Norwich are set to bank on Mikel’s experience for their campaign in the English top-flight next season but face competition from Championship outfit who could make a move for the international.

plan Slimani reunion

Sporting Lisbon are eyeing a move to bring Islam Slimani back to the club following a torrid spell with Leicester, reports A Bola.

Slimani left the Portuguese side to join the Foxes for a club-record fee in 2016. He scored 13 goals after 46 matches and the Premier League team sent him out on loan to two clubs already.

Sporting are aware of Slimani's underwhelming campaign with this term but are ready to give him a chance to reignite his career with a loan deal and an option to buy.

Fenerbahce turn down permanent deal for Ayew

Andre Ayew is set to return to Championship outfit at the end of his loan spell with Fenerbahce, according to Ghana Soccernet.

Despite his contribution of five goals in 36 matches, the Yellow Canaries are not convinced to cash in on the international.

Ayew's contract with the Swans still runs until June 2021.