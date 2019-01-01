African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Eintracht Frankfurt want Kevin-Prince Boateng back in Germany

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

plan Boateng's return to

Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in bringing Kevin-Prince Boateng back to the German this summer, Goal understands.

The Eagles want to reinforce their attack with the star following the departure of Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller to and respectively.

Boateng left Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 after winning the German Cup to join .

keen on Cisse

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to make €20 million offer for Olympiacos defender Pape Abou Cisse, reports the Birmingham Mail.

The report claims the Molineux outfit had an initial bid of €10m turned down but they are keen on bolstering their defensive options and will double their offer for the international.

are also said to be interested in Cisse, who was part of the Teranga Lions' squad who finished second at the 2019 .

braced for Pepe's exit

Lille have received 'big offers' for international Nicolas Pepe, who is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including and Arsenal.

The club president Gerard Lopez disclosed they are close to sanctioning a move for Pepe, who scored 22 goals with 11 assists in 38 league appearances last season.

Read Lopez's full comments on Goal!

Lookman closes in on Leipzig switch

forward Ademola Lookman is close to completing a permanent move to German Bundesliga side .

Sky Sports reports the clubs have agreed on a £22 million fee which include an initial £16m plus add-ons for the Anglo-Nigerian, who moved to Goodison Park in 2017.

He is expected to have his medical with the German club where he spent the second half of 2017-18 campaign.

Arsenal to table another bid for Zaha

Arsenal are preparing a second bid for forward Wilfried Zaha this week, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners had their initial offer of £40 million rejected as the South London outfit demand £80m for the Ivory Coast international.

Zaha is also attracting interest from German Bundesliga giants after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave.

Blackburn to complete Adarabioyo loan

Tosin Adarabioyo is set for his second loan move away from .

The Lancashire Telegraph claims are close to signing the centre-back for the 2019-20 season.

Adarabioyo spent last season on at West Bromwich Albion and he is set to continue his development in the Championship.

The 21-year-old and and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton are expected at the Ewood Park this week.