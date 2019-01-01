African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Andre Ayew wanted by Werder Bremen and Sampdoria

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

prepare bumper wages for Abraham

Chelsea are working to tie Tammy Abraham to a long-term contract by offering him £100,000-a-week wages - double of his current earning, the Telegraph reports.

Just like Mason Mount who recently signed a new contract and Callum Hudson-Odoi who is close to signing a new five-year deal, the Blues are confident of keeping the 21-year-old at Stamford Bridge after breaking his Premier League duck with a brace against last Saturday.

Abraham has three years left on his current contract but a new two-year deal is in view that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Ayew wanted by

striker Andre Ayew has emerged as a transfer target for club Sampdoria.

Daily Star claimed that the Stadio Luigi Ferraris outfit are eyeing a loan deal for the captain but they will need to beat off competition from German side .

Ayew’s current wages of £80,000-a-week seems to be hindering the transfer as both clubs demand Swansea contribute in the payment.

Milan pushing for Aurier

are pushing for the signing of defender Serge Aurier before next week’s European transfer deadline.

According to Soccer Link, talks between Spurs and the Italian club are advancing rapidly and a deal could be agreed soon before September 2.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are demanding €25 million for Aurier, who appears to be out of Mauricio Pochettino's plans this season.

turned down Belaili

Marseille have turned down the chance to sign Esperance star Youcef Belaili after his exploits at the 2019 in , according to France Football.

Belaili was part of the squad that won the Afcon title and he also scored two goals in six appearances in the competition.

Despite Marseille's snub, Angers are said to be interested in bringing the 27-year-old back to the French but they are yet to reach an agreement with Esperance.