African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Al Ain ready to make move for Onyekuru

Al Ain ready to make move for Onyekuru

outcast Henry Onyekuru might be on his way to the United Arab Emirates.

According to Foot Mercato, Al Ain are ready to table a loan deal in January with the option to buy the international at the end of the season.

Onyekuru has played only four games in this season and are also said to be in talks with his representatives over a return to the Turkish Super Lig next month.

target Lamptey as Bellerin replacement

Arsenal are considering a move for and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, reports the Mirror.

are reportedly eyeing a move for Bellerin and Lamptey has been identified as an option to fill his void in the right-back position.

The descent left for Brighton at the start of the year and he's returned impressive performances in Graham Potter's team so far.

and are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old defender.

Balogun on 's radar

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from Liverpool and a host of clubs, according to Daily Star.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form in the this season with two goals in four appearances so far.

Balogun is in talks with the Gunners over the extension of his deal as they could lose him for nothing when his current contract ends next summer.