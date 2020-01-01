African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Ahmed Musa linked with Premier League return

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Ahmed Musa linked with Premier League return

Ahmed Musa could be on his way back to with West Bromwich Albion tipped to make a move for the free agent, as reported via West Brom News.

Sam Allardyce is said to be a huge admirer of the Super Eagles captain and might push for his signing with the Baggies struggling to find the back of the net in the Premier League this season.

Musa previously played for in the English top-flight where he scored two goals in 21 league appearances.

Aboubakar wanted by

Wolfsburg have shown interest to sign Vincent Aboubakar after he rediscovered his goalscoring touch at .

Sporx reported the German club have made an offer for the international but he is said to be happy with his form in .

Aboubakar returned to Besiktas in the summer after his struggles at , and he has contributed eight goals and an assist in 10 Super Lig appearances so far.

to recall Percy Tau

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter disclosed they are planning to bring Percy Tau to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old is in his third loan spell in , and he is yet to play a competitive match for the Seagulls since he left in 2018, initially because of work permit issues.

Man Utd confident of signing Diallo

are confident of landing winger Amad Diallo when the January transfer window opens, according to BBC Sport.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a £19 million deal to sign the -born forward in October but they allowed him to stay in the for the first-half of the season.

Diallo, who has made two appearances so far this season, is said to have obtained his Italian passport ahead of the move which would make it easier for him to secure a UK work permit.