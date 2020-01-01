African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Villarreal rejected Liverpool’s bid for Chukwueze

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Dortmund want Nigerian striker Dennis

are interested in signing 's Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Belgian outlet HLN reported the side has had scouts in in the past weeks to monitor the 23-year-old with Lucien Favre keen on having the forward in his team.

Last September, Dennis committed his future to Club Brugge until 2022, and he is attracting interest from a number of clubs including , & Hove Albion, , , and .

More teams

tracking Ligue 2 star Gueye

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye ahead of a possible summer move.

Estadio Deportivo via Daily Mail claims Mikel Arteta wants the 21-year-old player of Senegalese descent, who has been impressive in the French second-tier to reinforce his midfield in the summer.

Gueye’s contract is expected to expire next season but the Gunners face competition from , , and for the midfielder who has been described as a combination of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

Koulibaly's release clause revealed

centre-back Kalidou Kouibaly has a release clause of £127million which will be active from June, according to the Mirror .

The international has been a long-term target for the Old Trafford outfit which has seen their previous bids rejected by his club.

Koulibaly’s future in Naples is reportedly in doubt with Napoli struggling in the Italian top-flight as they are 11th in the league table.

Atal on Mourinho’s wishlist at

Nice full-back Youcef Atal has emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, the Daily Express has reported.

Atal joins 's Ruben Dias, Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, Norwich's Max Aarons and Leicester's Ben Chilwell in the wishlist as Jose Mourinho plans an overhaul in Spurs' defence.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from a knee injury, being out of action since December, but he is seen as good competition for Serge Aurier at right-back.

Article continues below

rejected ’s bid for Chukwueze

Villarreal rejected a €35m bid from Liverpool for their highly-rated forward Samuel Chukwueze in January, according to France Football .

Chukwueze is a regular fixture in Javier Calleja’s side having already made 22 appearances in in this campaign and his release clause is said to be around €100m for the next two years.