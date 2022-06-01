African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Simba SC keen to sign Udinese's Success

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Simba target Udinese star Success

Tanzania giants Simba SC have reportedly started transfer talks with Nigeria and Udinese striker Isaac Success.

According to Mwanaspoti, Wekundu Wa Msimbazi are eager to sign Success in order to improve their strike force. Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, and Chris Mugalu have been their most trusted goal scorers in the past seasons, but have not been as effective this time around.

"There are ongoing talks with the handlers of the player [Success] and we are keen to see if he is willing to join us at Msimbazi," Mwanaspoti reported.

"There are other players we are chasing in order to come and make our squad stronger."

Simba have already been linked with big moves involving Victorien Adebayor of Niger’s USGN and Stephane Aziz Ki of ASEC Mimosas, as well as Zambia’s Moses Phiri.

Salah prefers Premier League move if new deal isn’t struck with Liverpool

According to The Athletic, if Mohamad Salah and Liverpool cannot reach an agreement on a new contract, the Egyptian would prefer a move to a Premier League club.

His current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023, leaving his future at the club uncertain.

Liverpool's owners insist they want to keep the 29-year-old, but time is running out as he enters the final year of a contract he signed in the summer of 2018.

Liverpool looking at Rennes' Terrier as potential Mane replacement

Liverpool have identified Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a transfer target - as The Daily Mirror reports.

The 25-year-old has emerged on the Reds' radar as they seek a replacement for Sadio Mane, who is expected to leave Anfield this summer.

Terrier recorded 21 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Rennes in 2021-22.

Monaco want Brighton's Bissouma to replace Tchouameni

Monaco have settled on Yves Bissouma as the man they want to replace Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Tchouameni is on the verge of joining Real Madrid this summer and Fichajes reports the Ligue 1 team want Brighton's midfielder to take his place.