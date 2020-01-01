African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ounas key to Napoli’s move for Osimhen

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Milan plan to keep Bennacer

plan to keep Ismael Bennacer amid reported transfer interest from several European clubs, Gazzetta dello Sport claims.

The Algerian midfielder, who joined the Rossoneri last summer from , has established himself as a key player in Stefano Pioli's team after featuring in 20 matches so far in his debut season.

Bennacer is tied to the San Siro Stadium until 2024 but PSG are reportedly keen to bring the former youngster back to .

More teams

Ounas key to ’s move for Osimhen

winger Adam Ounas might be included in a cash plus player exchange deal by Napoli in an attempt to sign star Victor Osimhen, according to Sport Italia .

The Serie A outfit has shown interest in having the Super Eagles striker who scored 13 goals in his debut season, however, Ounas spent the 2019-20 campaign at Nice scoring four goals and four assists.

The option of a transfer fee of €40 million and Ounas combined is believed to be enough to get Osimhen who is reportedly valued at around €55-60m.

Article continues below

Spurs make contact with Niang

Hotspur have made initial contact with the representatives of forward Mbaye Niang, according to L’Equipe .

The international is also attracting interest from and he is said to have had a discussion with manager Andre Villas-Boas who assured him of frequent playing time in his team.

Niang has three years left in his contract at Rennes and he was the top scorer for the Red and Blacks with a tally of 15 goals across all competitions this season.