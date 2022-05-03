African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli sweating over Osimhen's future

Koulibaly and Osimhen futures uncertain

Napoli are still sweating over the future of two of their star players.

Sky Sport in Italy reports that Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen could still leave the club this summer.

The Serie A side hopes to convince the defender to stay but has decided they would listen to offers of over €100 million for Osimhen.

Salah tempted by PSG transfer

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is tempted by the prospect of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain - according to The Telegraph.

The 29-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield and has yet to agree an extension with the club.

PSG are among those interested in Salah, who would be open to joining the Ligue 1 champions, but he is also likely to consider a move to Spain if his future at Liverpool cannot be tied up.

Tottenham and Leeds in race to sign Derby's Ebiowei

Tottenham and Leeds are among the teams considering a summer move for Derby teenager Malcolm Ebiowei.

The Sun reports the Premier League sides have been keeping track of the 18-year-old striker, who has made 18 Championship appearances this season.

Championship winners Fulham are also in contention to land him.

Arsenal to make one final contract offer to Nketiah

Arsenal are, according to the Daily Mail, lining up one final bid to get Eddie Nketiah to sign a new contract.

The Ghana prospect continues to head towards free agency as things stand, but has been catching the eye of late after being given more regular opportunities to prove his worth.

Article continues below

Leicester City eye Strasbourg duo

Leicester are considering a double swoop for Strasbourg duo Habib Diallo and Habib Diarra, according to Footmercato.

Diallo has scored 12 goals this campaign to help lift Julian Stephan's side into European contention in Ligue 1.

Diarra, 18, has featured less frequently but the highly-rated teenager has caught the eye of Foxes scouts.