African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli set €80m Osimhen asking price

Napoli set asking price for Osimhen

Napoli have set an €80 million (£67m/$86m) asking price for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen - according to CBS Sports.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium until 2025 but the Italian giants will let him go this summer if their valuation is met.

Osimhen is thought to be on Arsenal's radar after scoring 12 goals in his first 22 Serie A appearances for Napoli.



Leicester target PSV midfielder Sangare

Leicester City have identified PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as a transfer target - according to The Sun.

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of sealing a deal for the 24-year-old, with the Foxes set to submit an opening bid of £29 million ($37m).

Sangare has scored three goals in 25 Eredivisie matches for PSV this term and remains under contract until 2025.

Crystal Palace eyeing Ebiowei swoop

Crystal Palace are eyeing a swoop for Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei - according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old is set to leave Pride Park when his contract expires on June 30.

Palace want to sign Ediowei on a free transfer after seeing him break into the Derby team in 2021-22 and make 14 Championship appearances.

Barcelona want to make Salah a top target

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool, The Mirror reports that Barcelona are ready to make him a top target.

The Egyptian forward is yet to extend his deal at Anfield beyond 2023 and may be offered an opportunity to take on a new challenge at Camp Nou.



Barcelona & PSG target Man City star Mahrez

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have their eyes on Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Fichajes reports the Premier League club could opt to sell Mahrez to help fund a move for Erling Haaland this summer and the three clubs are interested in snapping him up.

