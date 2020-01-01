African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Mikel in talks with Brazilian club Botafogo

Mikel in talks with Brazilian club Botafogo

Botafogo have started negotiations with former midfielder John Obi Mikel over a move to , according to Yahoo Sports .

The club made an offer to the ex- international who has been a free agent since he terminated his contract at Trabzonspor in March.

Botafogo view Mikel as an alternative to Yaya Toure after failing to sign the former and midfielder earlier this year.

monitoring Ivorian brothers in

youngsters Hamed and Amad Traore are attracting interest from Arsenal, according to 90 min.

Hamed is currently on a two-year loan at from , and he has returned three goals in 20 league appearances while Amad broke into 's first-team this campaign and scored a goal on his debut against in October.

The Ivorians are currently enjoying their development in Italy and might be difficult for the Gunners to prize away, with the latest side to be turned down in their attempt to sign 20-year-old Hamed.

chiefs unbothered by Mane's Madrid link

Liverpool chiefs are baffled by rumours of Sadio Mane joining - and are confident he sees his long-term future at Anfield.

Daily Mirror reported the Reds have no plans to sell Mane nor Egyptian star Mohamed Salah when the transfer window opens.

The 2019 African Player of the Year is tied to Anfield until 2023 and the club is interested in extending his stay.