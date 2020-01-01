African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United leading race for Napoli's Koulibaly

leading Koulibaly transfer race

Manchester United are leading the race to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly with the Premier League club "commanding the operation", according to Express Sport.

, PSG, and are also keen on Koulibaly but the Red Devils are in front of the queue.

Napoli have reportedly lowered their asking price to £90m with the Senegalese centre-back poised to move on in the summer.

Sakho close in on move

Former and forward Diafra Sakho is close to completing a free transfer to Polish club Gornik Zabrze, Ouest- has reported via Get French Football News.

Sakho was released by French outfit Rennes in January, and he is already in Poland to put pen to paper on a deal.

Kessie attracting interest from

Premier League clubs are circling for midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Tuttosport via Sport Witness.

Kessie has been in good form for the Rossoneri in the this season, but he is reportedly interested in playing in England.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be leading the chase for the international as they were strongly linked to the midfielder last summer.

Real Madrid plot £60m move for Camavinga

Real Madrid are planning a summer move for Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga with a bid of £60 million, Don Balon claims.

Camavinga, of Angolan descent, is also attracting interest from Barcelona.

The 17-year-old has featured in 24 Ligue 1 games this campaign, and he opened his goal account against back in December.