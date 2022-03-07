African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United in talks with Boubacar Kamara

Man Utd among those in talks for Kamara

Manchester United are, according to The Northern Echo, one of several Premier League clubs to have held talks with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The highly-rated 22-year-old of Senegalese background will be out of contract this summer, with Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham also asking questions of whether he would like to take on a Premier League challenge.

Fifa to suspend Moses' contract at Spartak

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses is among the 109 foreign players that will have their contracts in Russia suspended.

According to the New York Times, with the Russian Premier League suspended - Fifa will allow players to leave the country for new clubs on a temporary basis and return to their Russian sides on June 30.

Moses moved to Moscow on a permanent deal from Chelsea in June 2021 and he has played 17 league matches this season with a goal to his name.

Barca want Koulibaly to replace Araujo

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has emerged as a transfer option for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window, according to El Nacional.

Ronaldo Araujo is reportedly set to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season as he is reluctant to sign a new deal, which opens the door for Koulibaly.

The Senegal captain has a year left on his contract in Luciano Spalletti’s team.

Arsenal & Newcastle track En-Nesyri

Arsenal and Newcastle United are monitoring Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, according to Fichajes.

The Morocco international who was linked with a move to Manchester United in January, has scored three goals in 13 La Liga matches this season.

He is said to be available for around €30 million in the summer.

Torino put Aina up for sale

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been transfer-listed by Serie A club Torino.

According to Calciomercato, the Maroons are ready to consider any offer for Aina and will accept at least €10 million for any deal in the summer.

Aina completed a permanent switch from Chelsea to Italy in June 2021 and he has made 16 appearances in the Italian top-flight this season.

Barca accelerate move for Milan’s Kessie

Barcelona are working to close a deal to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie on a free transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Ivory Coast international is headed for the San Siro exit doors with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Kessie has been in Milan since 2017 and he has played 20 Serie A games this season, with five goals to his name.

Liverpool yet to begin contract talks with Mane

Liverpool are yet to open concrete negotiations with Sadio Mane over his contract renewal, reports Anfield Watch.

The Reds consider Mohamed Salah's situation as a priority and they are working to tie the Egypt star down at the club.

Meanwhile, Mane's deal will run out in June 2023 and he has contributed 13 goals in all competitions so far in this campaign.

Man Utd want Osimhen to replace Ronaldo

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has emerged as Manchester United's top target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Rai Sport via Football Italia, United have approached Osimhen but Napoli are demanding at least €100 million for the Super Eagles striker who has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.