African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Koulibaly in line for new Napoli contract

Koulibaly in line for new Napoli contract

Kalidou Koulibaly is in line for a new contract at Napoli - according to Calciomercato.

The 30-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2023 but the Italian giants want to tie him down for at least another three years.

Napoli are prepared to raise Koulibaly's annual wages to €5 million and hope that move will ward off potential suitors in the summer transfer window.



Barca have 'closed two signings' amid Christensen & Kessie links

Barcelona have "closed two signings" amid transfer links with Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, according to Joan Laporta, who has also revealed that he hopes a swap deal for on-loan Wolves winger Adama Traore can be arranged.

Christensen is fast approaching the final few months of his contract at Chelsea, who are not currently in a position to offer him fresh terms after seeing the assets of club owner Roman Abramovich frozen amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

AC Milan midfielder Kessie is also set to become a free agent this summer, and Barca president Laporta has now hinted that they have already tied up deals for both players.



Newcastle chase Sarr

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are keen on signing Watford's Ismaila Sarr this summer and it's believed he's valued at £35m.

It's understood Liverpool also sent scouts to watch the winger who will reportedly leave the London club even if they manage to avoid relegation.



Pepe discusses Arsenal future

According to the Mirror, Nicolas Pepe said: "I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens.

"When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I'm working. It is also about communication.

"Sometimes it's not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach's decision and the team is doing well at the moment."

Bayern return doesn't make sense - Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee is reluctant to go back to Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

The Dutch striker is thriving at Anderlecht since joining the Belgian side on loan from Bayern last year.

After getting a taste of regular football, he does not want to go back to Munich to just sit on the bench.

He told NOS: "I don't think it makes much sense to go back to Bayern after a season in which I play a lot. I just want to play and after this season I will see where that is best and then I will also talk to Bayern."