African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Fenerbahce and Galatasaray battling for Onyekuru

Turkish Super League giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are set to battle for the signing of outcast Henry Onyekuru in January.

According to Sporx, Fenerbahce are said to have approached Onyekuru’s agent and the club over a loan deal to bring the Super Eagles forward back to Istanbul.

Onyekuru spent the second half of last season at Galatasaray but he is currently struggling for first-team action in Niko Kovac’s side with his last competitive appearance dating back to September.

Burkina Faso's Tapsoba to get new Leverkusen contract

are set to reward Burkina Faso centre-back Edmond Tapsoba with an increased salary in his contract.

Sky Sports claim the 21-year-old will get a salary raise as a result of his solid performances since he moved to in January and his contract is still set to expire in 2025.

Tapsoba's defensive contributions have helped Leverkusen rise to the summit of the table with 25 points from 11 games.

Malian descent Moussa Diaby and Florian Wirtz are also set to pen new deals that will see them stay at the club until 2025.

to reignite interest in Bolasie

After missing a deadline day move for the outcast in October, Middlesbrough will try to bring Yannick Bolasie to the Championship in January.

The Sun reports that Boro are ready to make a second attempt once the transfer window opens next month with Neil Warnock looking to reunite with the DR Congo winger.

Bolasie, who moved to Goodison Park in 2016, is yet to play competitive football this season and he expressed his disappointment after missing a late move to Middlesbrough in October.

Spurs set to hand Aurier new contract

Hotspur are considering plans to offer Serge Aurier a contract renewal after his recent performances, claims Football Insider,

The captain has revived his career in North London with impressive displays in Jose Mourinho's squad and Spurs are ready to sort out his future with 18 months left in his contract.

Following the signing of right-back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, club and 's reportedly showed interest in Aurier but no move was made.