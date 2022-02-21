African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Everton's Gbamin closing in on CSKA Moscow move

Gbamin closing in on Moscow move

Everton defender Jean-Phillippe Gbamin is closing in on a loan move to CSKA Moscow before Tuesday's Russian transfer window deadline, according to the Athletic.

Gbamin is expected to join the Russian giants on loan until the end of the season to rejuvenate his career.

The Ivory Coast international has endured an injury-laden spell at Goodison Park since his arrival in August 2019, with just nine appearances under his belt.

Mourinho targets Bailly reunion

Jose Mourinho is looking reunite with Manchester United defender Eric Bailly at AS Roma.

Daily Mirror claims the Portuguese coach has turned his attention to the Ivorian centre-back after failing to secure a move for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka in January.

Bailly who was brought to Old Trafford by Mourinho in 2016, has only played four Premier League matches for the Red Devils this season.

Barca & Dortmund target Mazraoui

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are vying for the signature of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui - according to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

The 24-year-old has failed to agree on a contract extension at Johan Cruyff Arena and is set to become a free agent in June.

Barca and Dortmund both want Mazraoui on a free transfer but he is also attracting interest from Serie A clubs.

Aston Villa to listen to offers for Traore

Aston Villa will listen to offers for Bertrand Traore in the summer transfer window - according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Villa Park from Lyon for £17 million ($23m) two years ago, is still under contract until 2024.

However, Traore has fallen out of favour under Steven Gerrard and Villa will seek to offload him at the end of the season.

Keita emerges on Juve's radar

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has emerged on Juventus' transfer radar - according to Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old has only 17 months left on his contract at Anfield and has also been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Juve are thought to be in pole position to sign Keita, though, and they are planning to submit a £25 million ($34m) bid when the transfer window reopens.

Man Utd add Nkunku to summer shopping list

Manchester United have added RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer transfer targets, reports ESPN.

Ralf Rangnick has urged the Red Devils to make a move for the talented 24-year-old, who has registered 19 goals and 13 assists this season.