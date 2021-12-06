African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Inter Milan closing in on Onana signing

Inter closing in on Onana signing

Inter Milan are close to signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana on a free transfer for the 2022-23 season.

Fabrizio Romano claims that both parties have had an agreement on a four-year deal since July and they are waiting to finalise the paperwork when his current contract expires in June 2022.

The Cameroon international recently returned from a doping ban and he has made just one appearance for Ajax this campaign.

Klopp responds to Salah’s comments

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said they are ongoing talks to extend Mohamed Salah’s stay at Anfield.

In a recent interview, the Egyptian star admitted he wants to stay at Liverpool but he is waiting on the club and his agent to find an agreement for a new deal.

"We are talking. Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do over a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement,” Klopp said on Monday.

"This is completely normal. There's really nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it. I can say only a few things because the rest is not for the public."

Salah who is the leading scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals this campaign, has 18 months left on his current deal.

Ziyech fancies Ajax return

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech has disclosed that he would love to return to Ajax at some point before his retirement from playing.

Ziyech joined Chelsea on a five-year contract from Ajax in July 2020, however, he has struggled for regular playing time in Thomas Tuchel's team.

Unlike his form in the Netherlands, the playmaker has only contributed nine goals and eight assists in 54 matches for the Blues so far.

Read Ziyech’s comments on GOAL!





Premier League clubs chase Aribo

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo is a transfer target for Crystal Palace, Watford and Brentford.

According to Daily Mail, the Premier League trio are getting ready to move for the Rangers star in January as he will have 18 months left on his contract at the Ibrox.

Aribo has made a great start to the Scottish Premiership this season with a contribution of four goals and two assists in 15 appearances.

Article continues below

Gerrard to axe Burkina Faso’s Traore

Newly-appointed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has told the Premier League club to release Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore in January, according to Football Insider.

Traore is yet to start a league game this season due to injuries and his last appearance for the club was against Tottenham Hotspur on October 3.

The Burkina Faso international joined Aston Villa from Lyon in 2020 and he has contributed just eight goals and seven assists in 43 games across all competitions.