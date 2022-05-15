African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aston Villa ask about Rangers midfielder Aribo

Milan plotting Haller swoop

Milan are plotting a swoop for Ajax striker Sebastian Haller - according to Calciomercato.

The Dutch giants will reportedly let the 27-year-old go if they receive an offer of €40 million (£34m/$42m) or more this summer.

Haller has scored 34 goals in all competitions for Ajax this season, including 21 in the Eredivisie to fire the club to the title.

Aston Villa join race for Rangers midfielder Aribo

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo - according to The Sun.

The 25-year-old played a key role in the Gers' run to the Scottish Premier League title last season under Steven Gerrard.

The Villa boss could look to arrange a reunion with Aribo in the West Midlands, but Crystal Palace and Brentford are also chasing his signature.

West Ham tracking Fenerbahce winger Osayi-Samuel

West Ham are tracking Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel - according to Football Insider.

Southampton and Brighton are also interested in the 24-year-old, who has previously played in England for Blackpool and QPR.

Osayi-Samuel has recorded one goal and three assists in 30 Super Lig appearances for Fenerbahce in 2021-22.

Aston Villa plotting Kamara swoop

Aston Villa are plotting a swoop for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara - according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with Newcastle and Manchester United with his contract at Stade Velodrome set to expire on June 30.

Villa are hoping to win the race for Kamara, though, and have already started to take steps to make room for his potential arrival on a free transfer.

Juventus, Roma & Monaco in race to sign Gilson Tavares

Estoril youngster Gilson Tavares has caught the attention of Juventus and Roma.

Calciomercato reports that his representatives have approached the Italian clubs about signing him and have an excellent relationship with Roma.

The 20-year-old striker, who has two years left on his contract is being monitored by the Serie A sides and Monaco.