African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal to offload Aubameyang before signing replacement

Lorient closing in on Innocent deal

French Ligue 1 club are close to signing Nigeria midfielder Bonke Innocent on a free transfer this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old will fly to France on Sunday for medical examinations before an official announcement by the club.

Innocent is currently out of contract at Malmo where he played 23 matches this season, including six Champions League games.

Arsenal to offload Aubameyang before signing replacement

Arsenal want to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona before snapping up Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as his replacement, reports Daily Star.

The Gabon captain has fallen out of favour in Mikel Arteta's team and the North London club are looking to sell him to the Spanish giants this month.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a loan deal for the 32-year-old which could see them pay the bulk of his £300,000-a-week salary.

Salah refuses to budge on Liverpool contract demands

Mohamed Salah is refusing to budge on his demands of £400,000-a-week for a new Liverpool contract, according to the Mirror.

His current deal will run out in 2023 and the Reds are still locked in talks with Salah to keep him at the club on a new four-year deal.

Although he is away at Afcon, the two-time African Footballer of the Year still leads the Premier League scoring chart with 16 goals in 20 appearances.

Leicester City eye permanent deal for Lookman

Leicester City are considering a permanent deal for Ademola Lookman before his loan deal expires at the end of the season, reports Leicester Mercury.

The 24-year-old arrived from RB Leipzig in August on a season-long loan and he has boosted Leicester City's attack with his performances.

Lookman has contributed five goals and an assist in 19 appearances for the Foxes so far.

Burnley in talks to sign Fofana

Burnley have opened negotiations with Ligue 1 club Lens over the signing of Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana, according to Daily Mail.

The Clarets are hoping to beat league rivals Leeds United and Newcastle United to the deal with Lens set to accept a bid within the region of £14 million.

Fofana has scored five goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches this season and he still has over two years left on his contract.

Leeds waiting to move for Aina

Leeds United are waiting to submit an offer for Torino full-back Ola Aina, according to Calciomercato.

Torino are closing in on Lazio's Mohamed Fares who is on loan at Genoa, a deal which could see Leeds move to bring the Aina back to England.

The former Chelsea defender joined Torino in 2018 and he has played 16 Serie A matches this campaign.

Aston Villa want Brighton’s Bissouma

Aston Villa are interested in signing Brighton & Hove midfielder Yves Bissouma this month.

The Telegraph reports that the Mali international won’t come cheap for Steven Gerrard’s side with Brighton set to ask for £40 million as transfer fee.

Bissouma who moved to England in 2018, has played 14 Premier League games this campaign.