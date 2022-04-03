African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal monitor Osimhen and Martinez

Arsenal monitor Osimhen and Martinez

Arsenal are looking to Serie A in their hunt for a new star striker.

According to Tuttosport, the Premier League side are keeping a close eye on Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and could move for either of them this summer.

Napoli offer Koulibaly contract extension

Napoli have offered to Kalidou Koulibaly a contract extension until 2025 and the role of captain after Insigne’s departure, according to Nicolo Schira.

Positive first talks and a new meeting is expected in the next weeks. The Parthenopeans are pushing to try to convince the centre-back to renew.

Barca want Lacazette as Salah alternative

Barcelona will look to sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Catalan side sees him as a cheaper option than Mohamed Salah and wants to reunite the Frenchman with ex-Gunners team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah close to signing Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah is on the verge of signing a new contract at Liverpool, says The Mirror.

The 29-year-old attacker is willing to reduce his demands of a £400,000 per week wage and is expected to commit to a four-year deal with the club.



Premier League trio want Awoniyi

Premier League trio Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton are interested in signing former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, GOAL understands.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 35 games for the German club this season since making his loan move from Anfield permanent last summer.

The Nigeria international joined Liverpool as an 18-year-old in 2015 but left without making a senior appearance as he was unable to secure a UK work permit.

City close in on Ghanaian starlet

Manchester City have won the race for Ghanaian teenager Henry Oware from Ghanaian side West Africa Football Academy, reports the Mail.

City have beaten Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old's signature, with the fee believed to be in the region of €1million (£840,000/$1.1m).

