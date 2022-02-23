African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal and Chelsea chasing Crystal Palace's Olise

Arsenal & Chelsea chasing Olise

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, according to the Sun.

The Anglo-Nigerian has been in fine form since he joined Patrick Vieira's side on a five-year deal in July 2021.

With two goals and four assists in the Premier League so far, the 20-year-old could switch homes in the forthcoming months.

Bayo linked with Lazio move

Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo has emerged as an option for Lazio to replace Ciro Immobile, reports Calciomercato.

The Guinea international has produced impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season with 10 goals to his name after 20 matches.

Barcelona tracking Kessie

Barcelona are monitoring Franck Kessie's situation at AC Milan as the Ivory Coast star nears the expiry of his contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish giants have their sights set on Kessie as they hope to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch is also on the Blaugrana radar, though they face stiff competition from Bayern Munich.

Mourinho targets Bailly reunion

Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with Manchester United defender Eric Bailly at AS Roma.

Daily Mirror claims the Portuguese coach has turned his attention to the Ivorian centre-back after failing to secure a move for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka in January.

Bailly who was brought to Old Trafford by Mourinho in 2016, has only played four Premier League matches for the Red Devils this season.

Article continues below

Man Utd add Nkunku to summer shopping list

Manchester United have added RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer transfer targets, reports ESPN.

Ralf Rangnick has urged the Red Devils to make a move for the talented 24-year-old, who has registered 19 goals and 13 assists this season.