African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal and Liverpool chasing Brighton's Bissouma

and chasing Bissouma

Arsenal and Liverpool are mulling over a January move for and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to talkSport.

Bissouma has been a rock in Brighton's midfield this campaign and he delivered an impressive performance as the Seagulls held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw last Saturday.

The Mali international has been touted as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield while Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is also a fan of him.

get boost in Colley chase

Celtic's hopes of signing Gambia defender Omar Colley have been given a boost after he has fallen out of favour at , according to Sky Sports.

The Scottish giants were interested in signing the 28-year-old in the summer, but they were put off by his £10.8m release clause which has now been reduced.

Colley, who is in the final year of his contract, is said to be considering his future in after playing just three matches so far this season.

in talks for Kessie extension

AC Milan have opened discussions with midfielder Franck Kessie over a new deal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims the Rossoneri want to keep the 23-year-old longer in Milan with his current contract expected to run out in June 2022.

Kessie has established himself as a key player in Stefano Pioli's squad with a contribution of three goals and two assists in nine Serie A appearances this season.