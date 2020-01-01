African administrators lagging behind and have a lot to do - Ex-Harambee Star Opiyo

The City Stars player claims Asian football is slowly catching up with European competitions

Former international midfielder Peter Opiyo has claimed African football administrators are lagging behind compared to their European and Asian competition on matters relating infrastructure.

Opiyo has played for Finish clubs SJK, FF Jaro, Jakobstads BK, where he was on loan, Al-Markhiya of and Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan before he signed for Nairobi City Stars in 2020.

“Football in Europe is very different compared to Asia and Africa. Europe is far much ahead, and the quality of the game is really high. Most teams play a very fast passing game and the infrastructure is top-notch,” Opiyo told Nation Sports.

“The Asians are slowing catching up but African administrators are lagging behind and have a lot to do.”

Opiyo joined the National Super League (NSL) 2019/20 champions and helped them fight their way back to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

“Joining City Stars was a very easy decision to make. I loved the vision of the President [Jonathan Jackson]. We have not achieved this [promotion to the Premier League] by fluke,” he added.

“Our team consists of a talented squad, hard-working coach supportive management, and some passionate fan base. With this, we stand a chance of competing in the Kenyan Premier League and causing some upset.”

The 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup winner with the Harambee Stars also revealed what he plans to do when he finally retires.

“I practice farming. I would wish to be a football agent and use my contacts to help expose talents. I have also thought of working as a physical trainer,” explained Opiyo.

Meanwhile, striker Enosh Ochieng has named some key people who have supported him in his career.

“My father [Tobias Abonga Barasa] is my number one fan. He supported me by buying anything I needed to play football," the Stars' 2018/19 lead scorer told The Star.

“I would frequently accompany him to social halls where we would both watch live transmissions of the English Premier League [EPL] matches on TV. He did all this out of his love for the game.”

“Emma [Awuor, the wife] has always been there for me. She’s always happy and encourages me a lot to continue working hard while reminding me that it’s only God who knows the destiny of every individual.

“She and my dad are my top fans.”

The former Muhoroni Youth forward is drawing his inspiration from striker Robert Lewandowski.