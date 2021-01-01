Afraha Stadium’s KSh650m renovation set to render Ulinzi Stars ‘homeless’

The start of the upgrading works has been announced on Friday and the initial phase is projected to take place for 14 months

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Ulinzi Stars could be forced to look for an alternative venue as Afraha Stadium is set to undergo renovations.

Ulinzi Stars have always been hosting their home matches at the Nakuru facility which has now been earmarked for a 14-month renovation process.

“The 8,200-seater Afraha Stadium in Nakuru Town East Sub-County has been handed to the contractor for an upgrade to international standards,” the County Government of Nakuru, which manages the stadium, announced on Friday via a Facebook post.

“The first phase of the project with an initial sitting capacity of 20,000 is estimated to cost KSh650 million and will be complete in 14 months.

“The upgrade that will see the stadium house all sporting disciplines and a convention centre will be done in phases over five years.

“Governor Lee Kinyanjui's administration seeks to place Nakuru County as a premier sports and conferencing destination.”

The Soldiers are not the only side that has used the stadium as their home ground as Posta Rangers, KCB, and Zoo FC have held their home games there. In fact, Zoo shifted base at the beginning of the season as their own Green Stadium in Kericho is undergoing renovations too.

Apart from the top-tier clubs, lower league outfits are also expected to be affected by the KSh650 million renovation process.

Posta Rangers could be forced to secure the Ole Ntimama Stadium in the neighbouring Narok County as their alternative ground again. Sofapaka and Wazito FC have also hosted games at the Narok multipurpose stadium.

A number of facilities have been put under renovation affecting the leagues' programmes. Nyayo Stadium – which has always been used by the Harambee Stars as well as Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards – had been unavailable for almost four years since the upgrading works started in 2017 until late 2020.

Ruaraka Ground – home to Tusker and a number of National Super League sides – have also at numerous times been declared unavailable. That has always forced teams to overuse either Camp Toyoyo or Moi International Sports Complex at Kasarani.

Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County has often offered an alternative to the clubs especially from the Nairobi region.