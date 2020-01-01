Afobe’s return will be like a new signing – Bristol City boss Johnson

The DRC international has been out of action since September when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training

manager Lee Johnson is expecting Benik Afobe to remain at the club when the 2019-20 Championship season resumes, and he is hopeful his return will be a big boost for the Robins.

Afobe is still recovering from an ACL injury with football activities in still suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo forward moved to Ashton Gate on a season-long loan from last summer, and he has only played five league games with three goals to his name.

More teams

Afobe is nearing a return to action and Johnson has admitted that the shutdown due to coronavirus is beneficial for the club, with the 27-year-old expected to play a part in the remainder of the season.

"I think we've got a great example of that in Benik Afobe." Johnson told Five Live. “Afobe was a big, big signing for us on loan from Stoke earlier on in the season.

"He was fantastic for the games he played and looked the real deal, then, literally, a freak incident in training, he snapped his ACL and is out for seven months.

"To have a player like that return for us will literally be like a new signing.

"There's one where we feel if we can get him back to his best, and he's out on the grass, striking a ball at the moment, then it will be a big boost for us.

"But I just think there's so much to consider, some clubs, for example, may have 10 or 12 players out of contract at the end of the season.

Article continues below

"What's going to happen with that? If the clubs extend the contracts you might have a player that's had a fantastic season and signed a pre-contract at Premier League club.

"There's all these small idiosyncrasies and challenges that each club and each individual will have to deal with.

"Not only physically and getting back to fitness but also mentally, and that's why I think it's so important, the integrity side of it, to finish the season and finishing it with the squad you've got."