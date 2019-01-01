Zimbabwe suffer Afcon blow as midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu is ruled out

The Warriors will face hosts Egypt in the opening match of the continental competition on Friday

Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu has been ruled out of the (Afcon) finals after suffering a muscle strain.

The 25-year-old former Azam FC player, who has just sealed a move to Guinea's side Horoya, was expected to provide options in the midfield for the Warriors but that will not be the case.

Team manager Wellington Mpandre has been quoted by The Herald Newspaper saying Zimbabwe will now have to replace him.

“It’s sad that we have to announce that Kutinyu will not be able to play at the tournament because of an injury he suffered recently in one of the games we played coming here.

“It’s a shame because he is such a nice person and had earned his place in the team with some fine performances every time he had played for the team.

“The coaches will now have to decide who comes in as a replacement because we are allowed to do that.”

Zimbabwe will face hosts on Friday night in the Afcon opening match; the team is in Group A alongside Cranes and DR Congo.