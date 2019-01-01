Afcon: With the proper mentality, Kenya's Harambee Stars will shine - Nick Mwendwa

The team is expected to train in France for three weeks before leaving for Egypt for the June-July finals

Football Federation President Nick Mwendwa is confident that the Harambee Stars will put up a good show at the finals.

Mwendwa says that he sees something extra in the current squad preparing for the continental showpiece to be held in , and that he is confident that they will not disappoint Kenyans.

“I am seeing a very different team in camp, a very focused team, a team ready to go into war and bring positive results. We have something extra in this team than what we have always had before,” Mwendwa told reporters at the sidelines of the team’s training session under coach Sebastien Migne.

“I have a strong feeling that the team will go far in . We have 63 players in camp, I said 63, and this has never happened before and the whole idea was to have a big pool of players that the coach can look at and pick the best squad from.

“Everything is now in place for the team, from training to allowances that have been paid already, that is why we have not heard of any complaints from camp.”

Mwendwa added that they are working closely with Migne to help him get the best out of the players before the tournament kicks off in June.

“The coach said he wants local training to gauge the players and we have given him that, the coach said he wants to pitch camp in and we have agreed to that,” Mwendwa continued.

“We want to help the coach to realise his goals and also want him to stay longer with us and that is why we are throwing every support at him. You can also notice that there is no debate of sideshows from camp on why officials have not done the right things.”

The Harambee Stars are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before they proceed to Cairo on June 19.

While in France, they will play two build-up matches, against Madagascar and DR Congo on June 7 and 15, respectively.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.