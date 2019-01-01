Afcon: Simon Omossola owes Cameroon call-up to teammates

The shot-stopper is delighted with Clarence Seedorf’s decision to include him in the Indomitable Lions’ preliminary Nations Cup squad

Simon Omossola has revealed his joy after being named in Clarence Seedorf's preliminary 34-man squad for the upcoming .

Speaking after Coton Sport’s 1-0 win over Feutcheu in the delayed Championship Playoff game on Monday, the goalkeeper thanked his teammates and coaches for giving him the confidence to earn international recognition.

“I’m very happy to have been called up into the national team.” he told Kick442.com "It’s a lot of joy to my teammates and me, because if I have been called up, it is because of them.

"They helped and encouraged me, and always assist me in the work, alongside the coaches”.

Omossola was instrumental in securing the Cottoners' 15th league title last season, and while he has played second fiddle to Togo international Bassa Djeri this term, the 21-year-old still believes he can make the final 23-man squad.

“I need to work very hard to have a place in the team," he added, "because if I want to be in the final list for the Afcon, then I need to work very hard.”

The Coton Sport goalie has to battle with 2017 Afcon winner Fabrice Ondoa, semi-finalist Andre Onana and veteran stopper Carlos Kameni if he’s to secure a place in the final cut.

Seedorf’s charges begin their title defence in Group F against Guinea-Bissau at Ismailia Stadium on June 25, before facing off with four-time champions on June 29.

Their final group encounter comes against Benin on July 2.