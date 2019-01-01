Afcon: Sebastien Migne - Why I dropped Allan Wanga from Harambee Stars squad

The Kakamega Homeboyz forward has not been included despite his fine form in the KPL, where he has scored 18 goals

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has revealed why he axed Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorer Allan Wanga from his squad for the .

The Kakamega striker was one of the three players dropped from the final squad which will head to for a three-week training camp on Friday, before they proceed to for the tournament, which will be held from June 21.

The others left behind are rookie goalkeeper Brian Bwire and AFC midfielder Wyvonne Isuza.

“The last 10 days we have been in training, Allan (Wanga) just dropped off his form and was not impressive. He did not show me the reason why he deserves to be in the squad compared to John Avire of , who showed tremendous skills and form,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“I was using the training at Kasarani to gauge each and every player and if you showed me that you are ready, then you make my squad. Wanga did not show me that.

“I will also play a different game in especially against and where we will need someone who can create space and it is a thing that I was looking at when naming the striking department.”

Wanga is currently the leading goal scorer domestically with 18 goals and is followed closely by Enosh Ochieng of and Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka, who both have 17.

On why he kept AFC Leopards winger Paul Were in the squad despite carrying a hamstring injury, Migne said: “He [Were] has an issue with a hamstring but he has shown me from the last 10 days that he can still fight to remain in the team.

“We will travel with him to France and assess his situation there same as Clifton Miheso, who will travel to make a squad of27 and not 26 as we had earlier planned. I have extra space for one more player hence the decision to take a squad of 27.”

While in France, Harambee Stars will play two warm-up matches, against Madagascar and DR Congo on June 7 and 15, respectively.

have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against Algeria, before meeting and Senegal as they look to reach the knockout stages.

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba and Faruk Shikalo.

Defenders: Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, and Johanna Omollo.

Forwards: John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba and Michael Olunga.