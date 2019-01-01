Afcon: Sebastien Migne to rest Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga in friendly

Kenya will play two friendly matches while in Europe before the first Afcon test against Algeria on June 23

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says he will not rush striker Michael Olunga into the starting eleven after he arrived in camp on Thursday.

The former striker, who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol in , was the last professional player to link up with the rest at their training hideout in Paris, , and coach Migne insists he will need some time to work with the player before he gets him into the starting squad.

“Olunga just arrived, he travelled all night and I think it will be risky to put him in the first eleven from the beginning, maybe he will enter from the second half, and I must also look at the opening game in Afcon against , which is not too far away hence no need to risk him,” Migne said in an interview.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to face Madagascar in a friendly on Friday and Migne says it will give him the opportunity to check his squad now that they have all reported to camp.

“I am happy because for the first time I have my full squad, at least in the camp and it is very good for the technical bench and now we can work tactically because it was complicating at the beginning,” Migne continued

“Everybody is ready to play and we don’t have injuries and what we want to do now is to develop a winning mentality, even in friendly games.

“We were strong defensively during the qualifiers and should remain firm and keep it tight at the back and I know we have quality offensively to build something and get the goals, but we need to be good defensively and play as a unit and that is what we are working on.

“I think now step by step we are building something good for the Afcon but before that, we have two friendly matches against Madagascar and DR Congo and remember I am waiting for some answers from some players in camp before I give my final list of 23 players.

“It is not easy and we must try to think hard and keep the good harmony of the group, to have a positive vibe in the team and it will not be easy to come up with the final list but we are working hard and in the end we must get the best to take to .”

will make their sixth appearance at the Afcon finals, and in the previous five occasions, their journey have always ended in the group stage.