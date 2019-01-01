Afcon: Sebastien Migne targets knockout stage with Harambee Stars

The team is expected to train in France for three weeks before leaving for Egypt for the June-July finals

Sebastien Migne is confident that Harambee Stars will make it past the Group stage at the finals in .

The Kenyan side is making a return to the competition after a 15-year absence, and the French coach, who guided the side to the finals after finishing second behind in Group F of the qualifiers, says they have what it takes to make it to the last 16.

“Our target in is to go past the Group stage and thereafter we can think of what to do next,” Migne told Goal after naming a provisional squad of 26 players for the tournament.

“We want to make history; is yet to get past the group stage despite featuring in the competition four times.

"This is the time to do Kenyans proud and I know we have the squad that can do that job. All we need to do is to remain focused and play our game.”

Kenya last featured in the competition in 2004, when they lost two group matches before managing to beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in their final match, their first win in the history of the competition.

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will lead the Kenyan side alongside striker Michael Olunga, who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol in .

AFC winger Paul Were and striker John Avire are the surprise inclusions in the squad.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before they proceed to Cairo on June 19.

While in , they will play two build up matches, against Madagascar and Gambia on June 7 and 15, respectively.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.