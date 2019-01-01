Afcon: Sebastien Migne omits Allan Wanga and Whyvonne Isuza from Harambee Stars squad

Wanga has not been included despite his fine form in the KPL, where he has scored 18 goals for Kakamega Homeboyz

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has dropped Allan Wanga from his 27-man Afcon-bound squad.

Wanga, alongside AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and goalkeeper Brian Bwire, are the players not to have made into the final team, which will camp in for three weeks before the June-July finals in .

Paul Were has been included despite being out injured, and Migne confirmed that it is the AFC Leopards player's situation which has forced him to pick 27 players instead of 26.

Two friendlies have been lined up for Harambee Stars ,with the first one being against Madagascar on June 7 in Paris and the second one against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15, 2019, in Madrid..

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo.

Defenders: Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo.

Forwards: John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga.

is in Group C at the , alongside , and .