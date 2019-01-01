Afcon: Sebastien Migne hails Madagascar victory and tight Harambee Stars defence

Kenya beat the Islanders 1-0 in a friendly match on Friday, as both teams prepare to appear in the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is naturally happy with the 1-0 win over Madagascar in a friendly match in .

won the game courtesy of captain Victor Wanyama's successful penalty and Migne believes the team can use the win as a launchpad for a successful Afcon campaign.

"It will be good if we build from the victory as that will help us boost our confidence. It is always fantastic to win in football and the fact that we did not concede shows that we are strong defensively," Migne told reporters in France.

The French tactician also praised the composition of his team and said that if the players are kept together Kenya will have a strong side. Apart from his defenders who are plying their trade within the continent, Migne also singled out Joseph Okumu who plays for USL Monarchs in the United States.

"I am a happy coach because I have Bian Mandela, Joash Onyango, Musa Mohamed and we also have Bernard Ochieng in that defence. We are here to try and build something stronger for the future and also Okumu is a young player and a captain of a bigger team and that tells you that we have players to look upon in the coming days. We can really build something fantastic from these players," he added.

Kenya will play their second friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid, on June 15 before leaving for four days later.

They will open Group C's campaign with a match against on June 23 before playing neighbours on June 27 and finishing the preliminary stage with a match against on July 1.

Kenya will be meeting The Lions of Teranga for the fourth time at an Afcon group stage as they did in 1990, 1992 and in 2004.

All of Kenya's matches will be staged at the 30 June Stadium in the capital of , Cairo.