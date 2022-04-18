Afcon qualifying draw: Could Nigeria meet Bafana?

by Joel Omotto

African fans cannot wait for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw set to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday.

South Africa legend Lucas Radebe (who won the 1996 Afcon with Bafana Bafana) and former Cote d’Ivoire striker Salomon Kalou, a 2015 winner, will assist with the draw, and fans are already speculating on who will face who.

“There's a huge possibility that Bafana Bafana will be paired with either Ghana or Nigeria. Let's hope I'm wrong,” South Africa fan @lwethu_jiyane said on Twitter, drawing a “You're not serious,” reaction from @yusufumusa17.

@Anthkpak1 has one request for the Confederation of African Football ahead of the draw, ignoring the fact that both the Super Eagles and the Black Stars are in the same group.

“Whatever you do, don't pair Nigeria and Ghana together to avoid away goal rule,” he said, in reference to the two West African giants’ World Cup qualifiers which Ghana won on away goals last month.

Africa’s representatives to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco are seeded top with the top 42 African teams in the Fifa ranking earning automatic entries.

The Gambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Sao Tome e Principe and South Sudan won preliminary ties while Botswana received a walkover.

Ivory Coast, who last staged the tournament in 1984, will host the 2023 edition and unlike before, when hosts were not involved in the qualifiers, the Elephants will take part to gain competitive match practice.

Meanwhile, Kenya and Zimbabwe, currently banned indefinitely by Fifa over government interference, will also be included in the draw despite the fact they