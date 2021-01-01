Afcon Qualifiers: What must Kenya do to beat Egypt?

The East African outfit host the record winners hoping to defy the odds and get maximum points after recent failed attempts

"For us to get back on track, we have to give our best and defeat Egypt on Thursday," Harambee Stars Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee said during the Thursday luncheon by sponsors.

"I believe it is possible, after that we can now focus on our final Group G match in Lome against Togo."

As it stands, the Pharaohs are top of the group with eight points, alongside Comoros who are second with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.

Kenya are third with three points, while Togo are at the bottom of the table with a point.

While the East African outfit will play Togo away in Lome in their final group game, the Pharaohs will be at home against Comoros. The top two teams will play in the finals in Cameroon.

However, first thing's first; what chances do Kenya have of beating the most successful team as far as Afcon competition is concerned?

Will Ian Otieno finally step up and save the goalkeeping department?

Patrick Matasi and Farouk Shikhalo had their chances but they were error-prone. Arnold Origi was brought in to salvage the situation, but his horrendous display in 1-1 home draw and 2-1 loss away against Comoros sealed his fate.

"I remember Otieno came in when Matasi was injured away to Egypt and did a wonderful job by making decent saves to ensure the game ended 1-1, then again against Togo in the 1-1 draw," former Kenya midfielder Francis Xavier told Goal on Wednesday.

"It was a shock when he was left out, but his time at Zesco United has been good and I believe he has gained some experience. It is a learning process, and I am sure he will command his area well.

"It starts from the back; the goalkeeper has to be alert and ensure every defender is in a position which will limit the opponents from getting in the danger zone."

What must Joash Onyango and Joseph Okumu do to ensure they stop the Egyptian forwards?

Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed has been in good form and out of the five matches he has played for his team, he has scored as many goals. Then we have Mohamed Salah who has scored a total of 23 goals for Liverpool this season.

It was surprising to see Brian Mandela, who has been doing good for Mamelodi Sundowns, failing to make the cut. What does former Harambee Stars defender Sammy Omollo think?

"Onyango might have not played against the best in the world, same with Okumu, but lest we forget, they are the same people who stopped Salah in the first round in Alexandria," the Gor Mahia assistant coach told Goal on Wednesday. "These are two players who have had a good season.

"At Simba, Onyango has been outstanding and he is the reason his team has not conceded a goal in Caf Champions League. We also have Okumu. who is commanding a starting berth at IF Elfsborg.

"They are good game readers who are good at sensing danger and stop it even before it happens. They have to communicate and ensure there is organisation at the back."

How will the Kenya midfield stop their opponents from playing?

In Alexandria, Eric Johana, Johanna Omolo, and Victor Wanyama were all starters in the 1-1 draw in the first round. The trio, however, is not part of the current team preparing for the game to be played on Thursday.

"The coach has made his decision; we don't know the reasons for their exclusion but Mulee knows what he wants," former Harambee Stars midfielder Charles Okwemba told Goal. "It is going to be a massive chance for the likes of [Danson] Namasaka to show what they are made of.

"He played well in friendlies against South Sudan and Tanzania respectively and he will want to prove himself against the better opponent, Egypt.

"[Kenneth] Muguna and [Lawrence] Juma were an effective combination when playing together at Gor Mahia," Okwemba continued. "They have massive experience in African football and have what it takes to stop the Pharaohs from playing in midfield."

What should Michael Olunga do to give Harambee Stars the best chance of winning?

The Al-Duhail striker has been consistent for Kenya and in the 41 appearances made, he has claimed an impressive 18 goals. He scored the leveler in the first round after connecting a Cliff Nyakeya pass.

Will he shine at home against the seven-time Afcon champions?

"Olunga is a good striker and possesses all the qualities desired by many forwards," Zoo FC tactician Herman Iswekha told Goal. "The best thing the midfielders can do is to ensure the ball reaches him in good areas.

Article continues below

"For Olunga, he has to capitalise on the chances created and ensure he converts them.

"The good thing that Olunga is his predatory instincts in the dangerzone," he concluded. "On his day, he can be a menace, and we all hope he gets enough chances to enable us to win the game."

Harambee Stars have not defeated Egypt in the last five games in all competitions. However, with the Afcon place at stake, they might defy the odds and get maximum points.