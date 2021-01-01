​Afcon Qualifiers: Wanyama, Timbe out as Mulee names Harambee Stars provisional squad

Kenya are preparing to play two critical continental assignments in late March and will miss two high-profile stars

Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama is missing in Harambee Stars' Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad to face Egypt and Togo in the qualifiers.

Ayub Timbe, who recently joined J1 League side Vissel Kobe, has also been omitted from the team. Others missing are Mamelodi Sundowns' Brian Mandela, Erick Johanna and Johanna Omollo.

Head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has, however, added Duke Abuya of Nkana FC, Duncan Otieno of Lusaka Dynamos in a midfield dominated by players from the local league while Kaizer Chiefs' Anthony Akumu has been retained.

Danson Chetambe has been retained from the local players who have been in camp for weeks after his stellar performances against both South Sudan and Tanzania in friendlies.

Ian Otieno is the only foreign-based goalkeeper who has been called up and he joins James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars and Joseph Okoth of KCB, Bidco United's Omar Adisa, despite keeping a clean sheet against the Bright Stars, has been dropped.

James Mazembe of Kariobangi Sharks, Kevin Simiyu of Nzoia Sugar and Wazito FC's Kevin Kimani have also retained their positions from the provisional squad that was earlier called up from the locals.

Erick Kapaito and Elvis Rupia, who are first and the second on the Premier League top scorers' chart, will rival Michael Olunga in a fight to win Mulee's trust in who should spearhead Kenya's goal-getting mission against The Pharaohs and the Sparrowhawks.

Kenya's provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masoud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)

Kenya will host Egypt on March 25 at Kasarani before an away game against Claude Le Roy's side on March 29.