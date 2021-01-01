Afcon Qualifiers: Kenya must take different approach vs Egypt & Togo – Olunga

The towering forward remains confident the Harambee Stars have what it takes to come out with positive results from the two ties

Kenya forward Michael Olunga has stressed the importance of taking a different approach when they take on Egypt and Togo in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Harambee Stars will face the Pharaohs at Kasarani Stadium on March 25 before they travel to face Togo in Lome on March 29.

Ahead of the two matches, Olunga, who currently turns out for Al Duhail SC in the Qatari Stars League, has maintained for them to get a good result, they must take a different approach against the two nations.

“I feel happy to be back home and you know being called to play for the national team is a big honour no player can turn down, and it is a motivation in itself, and I am really humbled to come and help my national team,” Olunga told Goal on Tuesday.

“We know the calibre of teams both Egypt and Togo are, we have played against them before, we drew both matches and I think it will be a different game now because we play Egypt at home and then Togo away [it is our final two games].

“So, we must take a different approach against them [if we are to win] and we need to be more motivated and deserve to play better than we did in the first meetings.

“We all know the position we are in the group and what we need to do, so we must do our best to win the matches, and in fact, the game against Egypt should give us the direction of how we will approach the second game against Togo in Lome.”

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia’s Kenneth Muguna, Nzoia Sugar’s Kevin Simiyu, Tusker’s Boniface Muchiri, and defender Joseph Okumu from (Sweden) were the latest players to report to camp.

When naming the squad for the two matches, Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee omitted captain Victor Wanyama alongside midfielder Johanna Omolo, Eric Johanna, and winger Ayub Timbe, based in Sweden and Japan, respectively, alongside custodian Arnold Origi.

Kenya squad, Goalkeepers; Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya).

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya).

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya).

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards).