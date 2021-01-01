Afcon Qualifiers: Mulee’s work is great for Kenya and deserves more time – Mwendwa

The federation boss reveals to Goal they are not ready to make changes to Harambee Stars' bench after beating Togo away

Football Kenya Federation has stated they are content with the work done by coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee since he took over the mantle to handle the national team Harambee Stars.

The 53-year-old tactician was handed the reign of the national team on October 23, 2020, to replace Francis Kimanzi and has since managed to oversee six matches, winning three, drawing two, and losing one.

He started his work against Comoros in Kenya and secured a 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at Kasarani Stadium then travelled to Moroni to face the Islanders and suffered his first defeat after losing 2-1.

Mulee then picked his first win as Kenya coach in a friendly as they beat South Sudan 1-0 at Nyayo Stadium and followed it up with another 2-1 friendly win against neighbours Tanzania before the third build-up game against the same nation was cancelled following the death of their President John Pombe Magufuli.

Kenya then returned to the Afcon qualifiers and managed a 1-1 draw against Egypt at Kasarani Stadium and finished their group campaign on a high after beating Togo 2-0 at Kegue Stadium.in Lome.

According to Mwendwa, the federation is impressed with the work executed by Mulee especially in putting trust in young players and also gave the coach one year to transform the side into a feared footballing nation in East Africa and the rest of Africa.

“I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but if you look at our results [since Mulee took over], you can answer that question of whether he deserves to continue as the coach or not, but as FKF we are happy with his job and what he is doing,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday.

“And as I said before, I don’t want to hammer in anything about it but I think everyone can see his good job so far, and what plans he has for the team and I think let us see after one year what he can do.

”Mulee has clearly shown he can put trust in the young players from the local league and he did it against Egypt, and Togo, no one expected to see players like Dan [Sakari] playing for the national team any time soon, he also gave a chance to keeper James [Saruni], and many other youngsters.

“In Togo, we had six new players in the starting squad, it is not easy for a coach to take such a risk but ‘Ghost’ did it, he trusted the young players and they secured us the away win for the first time since 2015, it means the coach is building some special with the team and I can only ask for everyone to give him time.”

On what is next for Kenya, Mwendwa confirmed they have already started negotiating to have two friendly matches for the team as they get ready for the World Cup qualifiers set to kick-off in June.

Article continues below

“We want to play one or two matches before the next World Cup qualifiers, we are already looking for the teams and talking to them, we have understood what we need to do in terms of such matches, I want us to put the foot forward, give the team the support they want and leave the work to the coach.

“There is something special I can smell in this team, they have shown me the anger to fight and win matches, it is something we have been lacking in Kenya squads for a while now, all they need is our support and as a federation, we will do everything to make sure they succeed.”

Kenya are drawn in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers and will face neigbours Uganda, Mali, and Rwanda.