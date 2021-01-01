Afcon Qualifiers: Mulee summons in-form Rupia, Meja in Harambee Stars provisional squad

The coach has called up a number of players who have had good moments in the ongoing season with their respective outfits

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has named a provisional squad of local players to prepare for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

AFC Leopards’ Elvis Rupia, Tusker’s Henry Meja and Erick Kapaito of Kariobandgi Sharks have earned call-ups due to their current form in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Kapaito – with 12 goals – leads the goalscoring chart followed by Rupia with 11 while youngster Meja, who featured for the Rising Stars in the Cecafa U20 championship, has scored five goals.

There is also the return of Kevin Kimani, who has been on top form with his current club Wazito FC and has been an important figure for a club that has picked up five straight wins.

Among the goalkeepers summoned are those who have also been good in the top-flight. James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars, Joseph Okoth of KCB and Brian Bwire of Kariobangi Sharks will battle to earn Mulee’s faith and be maintained in the final squad.

Collins Shichenje, who was previously called up but an injury ruled him out, has been summoned once again as well as Nahashon Alembi of KCB.

Despite being part of a solid AFC Leopards’ backline, Robinson Kamura and Clyde Senaji have been overlooked but Daniel Sakari, a regular starter at Kariobangi Sharks, has been picked.

Benson Omalla - who has had reduced playtime at Gor Mahia due to the signing of Jules Ulimwengu - has been named among the forwards.

Kenya will play Egypt in Nairobi on March 22 before travelling to Lome for a clash against Togo eight days later. The Harambee Stars will also engage in the World Cup qualifiers between June and November 2021.

Kenya’s Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders: Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia).